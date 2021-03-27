Home / Trending / This post on ‘how to look’ by ‘mother with sign’ is a must-read
trending

This post on ‘how to look’ by ‘mother with sign’ is a must-read

“Good morning bachhas. Here are some suggestions on how to look,” Poonam Sapra wrote while sharing the post on her Instagram page ‘mother with sign’.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON MAR 27, 2021 11:07 AM IST
The image shows Poonam Sapra, the woman behind the Insta page ‘mother with sign’, holding a placard.(Instagram/@motherwithsign)

Are you a regular user of the Internet? Then there is a possibility that you’re aware of Poonam Sapra’s ‘mother with sign’ Instagram page. If not, allow us to explain. On her Instagram page, she shares pictures of herself holding placards with different messages written on them – from inspiring to funny. Just like her recent post which contains adorable and well-intentioned messages about ‘how to look’. And, the post has won people over.

“Good morning bachhas. Here are some suggestions on how to look,” Sapra wrote while sharing her post along with 7 images. The first image has the words “6 perfect face features” written on them.

Take a look at the post to know about the rest:

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Nasa shares pic of ‘frosty sand dunes of Mars’ with a quiz. Can you answer it?

Bhutanese girl’s thank you message to India for Covid-19 vaccines wins tweeple

Hello let’s be friends! These pet duos may leave you gushing

Doggo left bamboozled with human’s pill giving trick

Since being shared a little over an hour ago, her post has gathered nearly 8,500 likes – and the numbers are only increasing. People couldn’t stop appreciating the share. A few also wrote how much they love the posts shared by Sapra.

“Really deep and inspiring mam thank you so much,” wrote an Instagram user. “Wow wow. Described each so beautifully!! Loved the nose part,” said another. “I wanna give a huge hug ma’am, I loved this,” expressed a third. “Absolutely true and full of love! You are a beautiful human aunty,” shared a fourth.

What are your thoughts on the post?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
instagram
TRENDING TOPICS
Bihar Board 12th Result 2021
BSEB Bihar Board 12th Result
Bihar Board 12th Result 2021 Live
Covid-19 cases in India
Bharat Bandh
IND vs ENG Live Score
Horoscope Today
BSEB Inter Results
Assembly Election News
India vs England
Bihar Board 12th Result Link
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP