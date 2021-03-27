This post on ‘how to look’ by ‘mother with sign’ is a must-read

Are you a regular user of the Internet? Then there is a possibility that you’re aware of Poonam Sapra’s ‘mother with sign’ Instagram page. If not, allow us to explain. On her Instagram page, she shares pictures of herself holding placards with different messages written on them – from inspiring to funny. Just like her recent post which contains adorable and well-intentioned messages about ‘how to look’. And, the post has won people over.

“Good morning bachhas. Here are some suggestions on how to look,” Sapra wrote while sharing her post along with 7 images. The first image has the words “6 perfect face features” written on them.

Take a look at the post to know about the rest:

Since being shared a little over an hour ago, her post has gathered nearly 8,500 likes – and the numbers are only increasing. People couldn’t stop appreciating the share. A few also wrote how much they love the posts shared by Sapra.

“Really deep and inspiring mam thank you so much,” wrote an Instagram user. “Wow wow. Described each so beautifully!! Loved the nose part,” said another. “I wanna give a huge hug ma’am, I loved this,” expressed a third. “Absolutely true and full of love! You are a beautiful human aunty,” shared a fourth.

What are your thoughts on the post?

