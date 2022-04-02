Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
This puppy likes to chew on everything including another dog’s tail. Watch

This puppy likes to chew on everything, including another dog's tail, and it is adorable and hilarious to watch. 
A screengrab from the video of the puppy that likes to chew on everything.(winniethegoldenpupper/Instagram)
Published on Apr 02, 2022 08:04 PM IST
ByGurjant Pannu

Dogs may be the cutest creatures especially when they are babies. It is adorable to see puppies growing up as they have a stage when they like to chew and nibble on everything. Like this video posted on Instagram that shows a puppy chewing on everything and it is really adorable to watch. The cute antics of the dog may leave you chuckling.

The video was posted by the page winniethegoldenpupper, a dog account, on March 24 and it has received over 1.2 million views so far. “Winnie, what did I say about chewing on everything?” says the text on the video. The dog is seen chewing on grass and another doggo’s tail in the video and it is really adorable to watch. The dog also makes a cute puppy face when it is confronted. “I’m just a baby,” audio plays in the background.

“A baby shark that is, thank goodness we have grown out of this phase,” says the caption of the video.

Watch the adorable video below:

“Hehe! Precious Baby! Love your Georgia Buddy and friend, Charlie,” commented a dog account. “Cutest lil baby shark! I’m still in this phase and my mom wonders when it will end,” said another dog account. “Just tidying up everything,” reads another comment.

The dog is named Winnie and it has over 53,000 followers on Instagram. The Golden Retriever dog lives in Fort Worth, Texas, in the United States according to its Instagram bio. It was born on February 4, 2020.

What do you think about this adorable dog?

 

