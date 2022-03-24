This restaurant in Japan serves ramen noodles topped with ice cream cone. Watch

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
A restaurant in Japan serves ramen noodles topped with an ice cream cone. A video of the restaurant in Osaka was shared by a food blogger on Instagram. 
Updated on Mar 24, 2022 12:29 PM IST
If you are fond South and East Asian countries then you must have come across numerous videos showcasing their culture and food on Instagram. Ramen is one such dish which is really popular in Japan as it has many variations. Like this video shared on Instagram by a food blogger of a restaurant in Japan that serves ramen noodles with soft ice cream inside. Posted on March 9, the video has received over 3.3 million views so far.

Food blogger Jesse Ogundiran shared the video of a Japanese restaurant named Franken in Osaka, Japan, that serves a bowl of Miso Ramen with a soft ice cream inside. The restaurant serves a bowl of hot Japanese ramen topped with an entire ice cream cone. The dish costs 10 dollars and it is available in chocolate and vanilla flavours. The purpose behind adding the ice cream to the ramen noodles is that it adds creaminess to the spicy soup because of the milk, explains the food blogger. After tasting the ramen noodles, the food blogger actually liked it and said it was a perfect blend of sweet and spicy.

The post got a ton of likes and comments with some people really wanting to try the dish while others weren’t as enthusiastic.

“Vanilla is okay but chocolate is out of the question,” commented an Instagram user. “I mean I respect others taste buds you know everyone different. I’m glad the restaurant is flourishing but I think I’ll pass unless it tastes amazing or something guess I’ll have to try this if I ever go to Japan,” posted another. A third said, “I mean people put cheese and/or sugar in their ramen and some people also put ice because they can’t handle the heat so I don’t see the big deal.”

What do you think about this unique dish and would you give it a try?

