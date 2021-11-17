This river is so clean boat seems to be hovering on it. Can you guess its name?

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Jal Shakti ministry took to Twitter to share the image of the river.
The image was shared on Twitter.(Twitter/@MoJSDoWRRDGR)
Published on Nov 17, 2021 05:17 PM IST
ByTrisha Sengupta

A picture posted by Jal Shakti ministry on Twitter has created a buzz on Twitter. While sharing the incredible image, they mentioned that it is ‘one of the cleanest rivers in the world’. The image showcases River Umngot.

“One of the cleanest rivers in the world. It is in India. River Umngot, 100 Kms from Shillong, in Meghalaya state. It seems as if the boat is in air; water is so clean and transparent. Wish all our rivers were as clean. Hats off to the people of Meghalaya,” the ministry tweeted along with the picture.

Take a look at the incredible share:

RELATED STORIES

The post has been shared a day ago on November 16. Since being posted, it has accumulated more than 20,000 likes and the numbers are only increasing.

“I had been lucky enough to swim in this river… fabulous experience,” wrote a Twitter user. “Natural beauty of #Meghalaya,” posted another. “Actually the locals are extremely proud and protective of their state. Have visited the state several times. Clean and beautiful,” expressed a third.

What are your thoughts on the post?

