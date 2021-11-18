Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
This smart cat learns how to do a coin trick just by looking at its human. Watch

In this video, a cute cat concentrates hard to understand how its human had performed a coin trick. After this, it mimics and aces the trick.
This smart cat learns how to do a coin trick just by looking at its human and mimicking them.(Jukin Media)
Updated on Nov 18, 2021 11:01 AM IST
BySohini Sengupta

No matter if you are a cat person or a dog person, you have to give it up for the fact that cats are smart. Very smart. They will look intently and try to figure out situations and humans alike.

In this video that is equal parts funny and adorable, we can see a cute cat concentrating very hard in order to understand how its human had performed a coin trick right at the beginning of this video.

Its human tosses a coin in the air and puts their palm over it so as to cover the coin and make the cat wonder where it vanished. But lo and behold, this cat does not take too much time to figure out how exactly the human managed to pull off this coin trick.

As the video progresses, viewers get to see that the human now places the same coin on this cat‘s paw. The clever little feline then quickly puts its paw over it and covers the coin. This proves that the cat had already figured out within a matter of seconds how this trick was performed.

Watch the intelligent feline do a coin trick right here:

What are your thoughts on this display of intellect by the cat?

