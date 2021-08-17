This smartphone charger manicure is straight out of the future. Watch

With the advancement in technological inventions, several discoveries have already made life easier for us. But one thing still remains a big headache for the tech-savvy generation- having enough charge on your smartphone for the day. One Instagram user ILYSM Nails has taken a step to the future by designing a manicure with a smartphone charger tip that can be inserted in the phone. Before you get excited let us tell you that it is just a manicure and doesn’t exactly charge phone. But it definitely is something to think about.

“iPhone Nail Charger. Please remember: this video is just for fun! Don’t try this at home,” reads the caption. The video starts with a person fixing an iPhone charger on their nail and cutting off the extra wire. After applying the nail paint, they carefully smoothen out the nail surface. The end result is very exciting to watch.

Take a look at the clip:

Shared on August 13, the clip has garnered over one lakh likes and tons of surprised reactions. While many were amused at the unusual manicure, others pointed out how creative the charger nails were. Some also expressed that they would like to try it out.

“Girl you’re living in the future, this is exactly what we all need!” wrote an Instagram user. “This is epic. I am totally digging this look,” commented another. “Wow! That’s creative,” said a third.

Would you try out this manicure?

