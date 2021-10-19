Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Trending / This snake-shaped cake may confuse you at first and amuse you later. Watch
trending

This snake-shaped cake may confuse you at first and amuse you later. Watch

Watch this snake-shaped cake video which may fascinate you to no end.
There's a possibility this snake-shaped cake may take you by surprise at first.  (Instagram/@sideserfcakes)
Published on Oct 19, 2021 12:05 PM IST
By Shreya Garg

There are several videos shared on social media which leave netizens wondering what they just watched. One such video which may take you by surprise involves a cake. There’s a chance you will watch the clip over and over again to let what you saw sink in.

“Realistic Snek CAKE for our friends at @canjeatx, reads a part of the caption shared along with the video. The clip was shared on the Instagram handle of a baker called @sideserfcakes.

The video opens to show a cake in the form of a snake. There is a possibility that at first glance it may appear as a real life reptile until someone takes a slice out of it. After watching the clip, there's a likelihood you will marvel at the baker who made it.

Take a look at the video which may fascinate you to no end:

 

RELATED STORIES

The video was shared over four days ago. Since then, it has gathered more than 2.3 lakh likes. It has also collected varied comments.

“You’re awesome!!!!! What skills!!!!,” wrote one Instagram user. “The realistic animal ones are stressing me out. They’re too good,” commented another. “I was so scared omg,” expressed a third.

What are your thoughts on this video?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
cake
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Mumbai Police’s band is back with musical rendition of another hit Hindi song

These cats take turns to eat from the same bowl. Watch adorable clip

Kapil Dev channels inner Ranveer Singh in new ad, people react with memes

Woman wears Halloween mask to prank dogs, they react very differently
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Eid Milad-un-Nabi 2021
CBSE CTET 2021
T20 World Cup 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP