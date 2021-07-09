This story about apricots bringing neighbours together is making netizens smile

Simple and kind gestures can go a long way and this post shared on Instagram proves just that. An Instagram user shared a sweet story about involving their neighbours and an apricot tree that’s bringing smiles to many faces. Chances are this sweet incident will warm your heart too.

The share has been posted by Instagram user Andrea Nguyen. She shared a picture of a bag full of apricots to share this little tale. “I spotted an unpicked apricot tree and slipped a note into the neighbor’s mailbox, asking permission to harvest. He called and we chatted; 6 pounds of fruit later, we’re now acquaintances!” says the caption shared along with the post. The share has since received many wonderful reactions.

Within a day of being posted, this Instagram share has received over 850 likes and many wonderful comments. While many commented that they love the share, others shared similar experiences of their own.

“That’s is awesome! I do the same with my neighbor’s peach tree too! I always return a couple jars of jam made from the peaches with a loaf of homemade bread for good will!” posted an individual. “I love what simply asking could do for you,” wrote another. “Wonderful story,” added a third. “The best kind of sharing!” commented a fourth.

