This 'terrifying' pet doggo is seen wearing a panda costume with a twist. Watch

A lot of people have dogs at home and these cute little creatures are often guard dogs who protect their family and keep them out of harm's way. However, this particular Instagram-famous ‘panda puppy’ is far from being a guard dog or even slightly intimidating for that matter. But the way in which this video has been presented will make you laugh out loud and also appreciate the sense of humour on part of the human of this adorable dog.

The video has been shared on the Instagram page of an adorable dog named Huxley. This verified page has over 61,000 followers and goes by Huxley the Panda Puppy. And though the human says that this dog could protect them in the most hilarious way ever, it becomes quite obvious that this adorable little nugget could not harm anyone even if it wanted to.

“I apologise if this is too terrifying,” reads the caption that this dog video was shared on Instagram with. The caption is complete with the emojis of a laughing face with tears and that of a panda. There is a good chance that this video will not only make you smile from cheek to cheek, but also brighten up the rest of your day. Take a look at it at your own risk, because you might not be able to stop thinking about it for a while:

Since being posted on May 26, this adorable dog video has received over 17 lakh likes on it so far. The video has also received several comments from people who simply love dogs and puppies and couldn't get enough of this one as well.

“That’s not a dog. That's a panda holding a knife,” pointed out an Instagram user. “Where did you get that outfit?! I must get one for my ragamuffin,” enquired another. Several others took to the comments section in order to tag their friends and loved ones and show them this adorable dog video.

What are your thoughts on this viral dog video?

