This US company gives 10% hike to employees during notice period. Here's why

Whether four weeks or three months, departing employees find it difficult to concentrate on work during their notice period. To keep such employees motivated, US-based company Gorilla 76 gives a 10% hike to people during their notice period. The founder's post about the same went viral and has sparked chatter online.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Taking it to LinkedIn, founder Jon Franko shared, "At Gorilla, we pay our employees to leave. From the moment an employee tells us of their decision to leave Gorilla and that they are in the search for a new job, any full-time employee who gives us at least six weeks' notice will be given a 10% salary increase for the remainder of their time at Gorilla. We ask that they leave within three months. And we promise, no hard feelings."

"This encourages our people to do something different if they're feeling stuck or in the wrong place. It also gives us time to prepare for how we'll move forward. It's way better than the normal two-week sprint," he explained about the company policy.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Franko also shared that recently one of the employees exercised this policy. "So, he came to us, told us he was seriously looking, and that he would be gone within three months. We 'shook hands', bumped his salary 10% and began our search," Franko added.

"Of course we don't want people to leave. But we're fools to think they're all going to retire with us. Our approach is to make transitions as seamless as possible," the founder concluded his post.

Take a look at his LinkedIn post below:

A screengrab of what Gorilla founder Jon Franko shared about the company's policy on LinkedIn. (LinkedIn/Jon Franko)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Since being shared two days ago, the post has received nearly 15,000 reactions. It has also prompted people to post various comments.

"This is a great practice, Jon Franko. We should always encourage employees to choose what's best for them. But what happens if you don't find a replacement in 3 months?" enquired an individual. "Maybe take it one step further and offer a bonus if they can help find their own backfill?" suggested another. "Wow, this is riveting, I've never seen or considered something like this before!" expressed a third. "What a great concept. Allows for transparency and support, well done!" commented a fourth.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON