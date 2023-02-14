This Valentine’s Day, Nagaland Minister Temjen Imna Along has a message for all ‘singles’

With the winds of early spring, Valentine’s Day has arrived after a week-long celebration of love and affection. Those who celebrate the day adore tokens of love right from roses to romantic dates and everything in between. However, singletons may have a hard time coping with Valentine’s Day. While many long for a special someone in their lives, others share love-filled posts on social media. Some even take a hilarious route and share memes. Amid such shares, a witty post by Nagaland Minister Temjen Imna Along for all the ‘singles’ has caught netizens’ eyeballs. The tweet is sure to bring a smile to your face.

“Freedom is a gift not meant for everyone. Let us cherish our day. Heil Singles!” wrote Nagaland Minister Temjen Imna Along while sharing a picture of himself on Twitter. The picture shows the minister with crossed arms and looking away from the camera.

Take a look at Temjen Imna Along’s tweet below:

Since being shared a few hours ago, the tweet has collected over 3.7 lakh likes and the numbers are still increasing. The share has also prompted many to share hilarious responses in the comments.

Here’s how people reacted to the post:

“A smiling face would have taken the message far and wide,” wrote a Twitter user. “My vote goes for @AlongImna as the President of AISM (All India Singles Movement),” joked another. “Happy Valentine’s Day, Temjen ji! Stay blessed,” wished a third. “Most eligible bachelor,” commented a fourth. A fifth expressed, “As a distinguished single myself, I totally agree with you, and support your movement wholeheartedly sir!”

