This very adorable cat is here to make you smile. Watch

“Aww, so cute,” probably this is what you are going to say after watching these pictures and a video of a very cute black coated cat. The post related to the cute feline is bound to make your day brighter.

“I spy MeonJi (@meon___ji), a black Scottish fold cat who’s all eyes,” reads the caption shared along with the video by Instagram.

The post contains two images and one video. One of the images shows the cute kitty inside a cat bed. The other captures the feline after a bath – and it’s a picture that may make you giggle hard.

Take a look at the post:

The post has been shared nearly 11 hours ago. Since being posted, the share has gathered more than 6.7 lakh likes and the numbers are quickly increasing. The post has also prompted people to share various kinds of love-filled comments.

“So nice cat,” wrote an Instagram user. “That is a really cute black hole,” expressed another. Many shared heart or fire emoticons to express their reactions.

What are your thoughts on the post?

