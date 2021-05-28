This video of a donkey and little girl hugging is making tweeple teary-eyed. Watch

Animals have different ways to show their affection and love. While videos of dogs and cats showering love on their humans are common on the Internet, this video of a donkey meeting a little girl has left many surprised. The moving video is going viral and leaving many teary-eyed.

The video has been posted on the Twitter handle Buitengebieden, which is known to share several heartening and inspiring videos. “This donkey is reunited with the girl who raised it,” says the caption with which the video has been posted.

The clip shows the donkey braying as it walks towards the girl who is standing on the other side of a gate. As the girl pets the donkey, the animal rests its head on her shoulder and refuses to let go.

Watch the video below:

The video, since being shared on May 23, has collected over 6.4 million views - and still counting. The clip has also received more than 27,000 retweets along with many comments.

“How can people say that animals have no emotions, can’t love, don’t feel pain the same way we do. What a beautiful video,” posted a Twitter user. “How anyone can hurt an animal is beyond me. This is so precious,” added another. “It's hot. My eyes must be sweating again. I hope she never leaves that sweetheart again,” joked a third.

What do you think about this video?