This video of skydivers with some cool moves mid-air will make your day. Watch

For many people, skydiving is one such thing that is always there on their bucket list. Some people get to experience this in their lifetime and for those who are even luckier, get to make this their profession as well. This video that has been posted on Instagram by a skydiver named Mairis Laiva shows exactly that kind of a triumphant moment where she can be seen enjoying with her fellow skydivers.

Laiva’s bio says that she is both a skydiver and an indoor skydiver. She has more than 16,700 followers on her Instagram page at the moment and regularly posts videos of herself and her crew as they skydive. This particular video shows them making some formations in the sky, in perfect unison and harmony.

This video was posted on Instagram with the caption that reads, “If you know you know…Bunch of legends following captain @rafaelschwaiger over Hel.” As the caption suggests, the video was recorded in the city of Hel in Poland. It is a seaside resort city, located on the tip of the Hel Peninsula, some 33 kilometres from the Polish mainland. There is a chance that this video will strike you with awe and a sense of wonder.

Watch the video right here:

The video has been posted on Instagram on February 28 and since then, has garnered several comments from people who couldn't stop praising the talent of these skydivers. It has also received more than 2.6 lakh views so far.

An Instagram user wrote, “Awesome flying, be safe.” “The coolest thing ever! Love so so much,” reads another comment. A third comment points out, “Think of the talented photographer!”

What are your thoughts on this skydiving video?

