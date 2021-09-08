This village in Kerala has ‘book nests’ for its residents. Watch

A post shared on Twitter about a ‘book village’ in Kerala has created a buzz. The post has already won people over. Chances are, it will have the same effect on you too.

Kerala Tourism shared the post on their official Twitter handle. “#DidYouKnow that Perumkulam, Kerala’s first Pusthaka Gramam or book village, has several ‘pustaka koodu’ or book nests? The book nests are a unique concept where public bookcases allow villagers to freely exchange or borrow books," they wrote along with a video. They also mentioned the hashtag #WorldLiteracyDay. This day is celebrated on September 8 every year. In the caption, they also attributed the video to All India Radio News.

The video shows a man taking a book out from one of the ‘book nests’ to read. Take a look at the amazing post:

Since being shared a few hours ago, the video has gathered more than 1,500 views and counting. It has also gathered nearly 200 likes. The post has accumulated different comments as well.

“So cool,” wrote a Twitter user. “Brilliant idea for education,” shared another.

