Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Trending / This village in Kerala has ‘book nests’ for its residents. Watch
trending

This village in Kerala has ‘book nests’ for its residents. Watch

Kerala Tourism shared the post on their official Twitter handle.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON SEP 08, 2021 02:04 PM IST
The image shows a 'book nest in Kerala.

A post shared on Twitter about a ‘book village’ in Kerala has created a buzz. The post has already won people over. Chances are, it will have the same effect on you too.

Kerala Tourism shared the post on their official Twitter handle. “#DidYouKnow that Perumkulam, Kerala’s first Pusthaka Gramam or book village, has several ‘pustaka koodu’ or book nests? The book nests are a unique concept where public bookcases allow villagers to freely exchange or borrow books," they wrote along with a video. They also mentioned the hashtag #WorldLiteracyDay. This day is celebrated on September 8 every year. In the caption, they also attributed the video to All India Radio News.

The video shows a man taking a book out from one of the ‘book nests’ to read. Take a look at the amazing post:

RELATED STORIES

Since being shared a few hours ago, the video has gathered more than 1,500 views and counting. It has also gathered nearly 200 likes. The post has accumulated different comments as well.

“So cool,” wrote a Twitter user. “Brilliant idea for education,” shared another.

What are your thoughts on the post?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
twitter viral video
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Quick actions of sanitation worker save kid’s life. Watch viral video

Video of lemur brothers Bentley and Beemer wins hearts

Viral pics of chandelier made out of used covid vaccine vials divide netizens

‘This discovery is big news’: Nasa’s post on white dwarf stars wows people
TRENDING TOPICS
AP EAMCET 2021 Results
Shikhar Dhawan
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
UGC NET Exam 2021
Afghanistan
Bihar Panchayat polls
Akshay Kumar
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP