This viral Chaand Baaliyan tabla cover will make your day. Watch

If you are a regular user of Instagram and other social media platforms, then you might know of the viral song Chaand Baaliyan. This song has served as the inspiration and the background music for many trending Instagram Reels videos. In these videos, people can be seen dancing and the like. But this one video is quite different as it shows a musical version of it.

The video that has been posted on Instagram jointly by Instagram user @zrenilsheth and the page named Stereo India. The latter is a submissions-based page that has more than 5.1 lakh followers on Instagram and its bio reads, “India's Biggest Musicians Community.”

The video shows the melodious, tabla version of this song that has been sung by Aditya A and released in the year 2020. This lovely song cover video was posted on Instagram with a caption that reads, “Lit up my mood.” The caption was also complete with a fire emoji and some hashtags like #indianmusic, #indianmusicians, #indiansingers and #chandbaliyan.

Watch the video right here:

The video has been posted on Instagram on March 7 and since then, has garnered several comments from people who couldn't stop admiring this man's talent that led to the tabla cover of Chaand Baaliyan. It has also received more than 1.2 lakh views so far.

An Instagram user wrote, “Lifted my mood really, simply wow.” “My favourite instrument is tabla,” reads another comment. A third comment reads, “Soothing.”

What are your thoughts on this video?

