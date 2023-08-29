This viral optical illusion has two numbers hidden in plain sight. Can you see them?

An optical illusion has gone viral on the Internet, leaving countless individuals utterly perplexed. The challenge is to spot the numbers concealed within a black-and-white background. It’s quite hard to spot them all. Are you up for it?

Viral Optical Illusion: What numbers do you see in this picture?(X/@TheFigen_)

“Eye test. What number do you see?” wrote Twitter user Figen while sharing an optical illusion on X. Within this perplexing image lies two hidden numbers waiting to be revealed. Do you think you can spot the two-digit number faster than others? Your time starts now...

Take a look at the brain-scrambling optical illusion below:

The optical illusion was shared a few hours ago. It has since gone viral with over two million views, and the numbers are quickly increasing. Many took to the comments section of the post to share answers.

Check out what people have to say about this optical illusion:

An X user wrote, “I can’t see anything.” To this, the original poster replied, “But, it is so simple,” with a laughing emoticon.

“I went to get my glasses, which are in the other room, but when I got to the other room, I forgot why I had walked in there, and then I had to go pee. Welcome to my world. And I’m looking at this on a PC, and with glasses or without, I don’t see any number,” expressed another.

A third claimed, “I just see the letter Q.”

“Oh, I took my glasses off and scooted back. Yeah I see the 17 now,” remarked a fourth.

A fifth added, “For a millisecond I saw 17. It’s not there anymore. Maybe I am hallucinating.”

“For anyone having trouble, hold the phone as far away as possible and just cross your eyes slowly. You’re welcome,” suggested a sixth.

What number do you see in this perplexing optical illusion?

