This wholesome clip of woman’s parents reading her acceptance letter to college may make you smile

A heartening clip of a woman surprising her parents with her acceptance letter to optometry school has now gone viral on Twitter and melting the hearts of netizens. The clip, shared by Twitter user Gurjiv, shows her breaking the news to her parents in the most adorable way. The interaction between the woman and her parents is bound to leave you teary-eyed with joy.

“So I told my parents we were making a video for extra credit but what they actually read was my first acceptance into optometry school,” reads the caption shared alongside the video. The clip starts with Gurjiv handing the letter to her father and asking him to read it like a tongue-twister. The dad takes a quick glance at the letter and his proud and beaming face is all that you need to make your day brighter. What makes the clip more wholesome is how the dad goes on to read the letter word by word along with all the commas.

Take a look at the recording:

Shared on May 19, the video has garnered over 9.1 million views and still counting. People couldn’t stop pointing out how wholesome the interaction was. While many expressed how precious the reaction of the parents was, others shared their own happy stories of similar situations.

