This young couple from Punjab has gone viral for selling pizza together. Watch

Working towards your dreams together as a couple is a top-tier human experience. And seeing a young, newly-married couple working relentlessly towards their dreams and selling food that they make on spot, will certainly make your day. “Newly-married couple selling pizzas in Punjab,” reads the caption that this heartwarming video has been shared on Instagram with. The video has inspired millions of netizens and will have a very similar effect on you as well, it is quite the assurance.

The video has been shared on Instagram by Harry Uppal. On this page where he shares various videos and photos of food and the stories behind it, he has over 1.32 lakh followers. Uppal also has a YouTube channel that is verified and has over 7.32 lakh subscribers on it. This particular share by him is sure to bring a smile to your face when it comes to appreciating this young couple's work ethic and dedication to making a good life for themselves.

Watch the video right here:

Since being uploaded on Instagram on July 10, the video has gotten more than a whopping 31.4 million views.

On Instagram, one person writes, "Cute couple …..working together for their betterment." "God bless them," another user adds. A third response reads, "Understanding couple."

A longer, 15-minute version of this video where the couple Mr. and Mrs. Singh can be seen talking more about their journey has been shared on the YouTube channel:

