‘Threats, personal attacks, non-stop spam’: Boss threatens to call employee’s dad

A Reddit user’s account of a "toxic" manager has gone viral after a simple leave message triggered a barrage of threats and personal attacks. While the employee shared screenshots of the manager's aggressive outbursts, some questioned if the full context of the conversation was being hidden.

An employee’s post about their “toxic” manager has sparked a debate on social media. (Representative images). (Pexel)

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“I don't even know where to start. I told my boss I wouldn't be able to come to the office. That's it. One message. What followed was a barrage of threats, personal attacks, and non-stop spam including a threat to call my father. I'm a grown adult with a job,” the employee wrote, adding, “This isn't a one-off. From day one, I've watched her tear into people threatening to fire them, using degrading language, making the entire office walk on eggshells. I've seen colleagues walk out of her cabin in tears. The red flags were always there. I just stayed longer than I should have.”

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{{^usCountry}} The employee continued, “The micromanagement is suffocating. Every WFH day turned into a punishment she'd assign pointless busywork the moment she got to office, just to make a point. Her logic? She's the boss, so she's right. Full stop. The worst part is the contrast. She loves talking about team culture and ‘we're like a family here’. But the moment you set any boundary, the mask slips completely.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The employee continued, “The micromanagement is suffocating. Every WFH day turned into a punishment she'd assign pointless busywork the moment she got to office, just to make a point. Her logic? She's the boss, so she's right. Full stop. The worst part is the contrast. She loves talking about team culture and ‘we're like a family here’. But the moment you set any boundary, the mask slips completely.” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The employee stated that the manager “threatened to withhold” the employee’s salary and said they would be terminated. The person continued, “Hurled personal insults. I'd rather walk away and never see that place again than let someone speak to me like that for another day.” What did social media say? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The employee stated that the manager “threatened to withhold” the employee’s salary and said they would be terminated. The person continued, “Hurled personal insults. I'd rather walk away and never see that place again than let someone speak to me like that for another day.” What did social media say? {{/usCountry}}

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An individual advised, “You may put your head down and work for some time out of desperation for money. But remember those words she said: ‘You will never grow.’ That's gonna echo in your ears while you sleep…. while you outgrow that whole workplace and while you become a much bigger person. Good luck.” The OP responded, “Yeah, already found a better place and a much nicer boss than her, honestly. I despise her with all my heart and what she says to other people.”

Another expressed, “Understand something very clearly - she cannot ban your LinkedIn account, nor can she get it banned and even if somehow she does, you can get it back. She blackmailed you, and I am hoping you have proof of it, and it doesn't matter even if you are in the wrong here. Delete her contact and screenshot all the chats again; her number should be visible in the chat. She doesn't have any legal standing here. Finally, share the company name here, publicly; she would do worse if given the chance. Get her clients' details, contacts, and send the entire thing to them as well. We will handle bombing their social part, don't worry. What you need to realise is, if you let her go this time, you are ultimately letting her do this to many others.”

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A few, however, argued that the Reddit user failed to give a proper context and could be at fault in this situation. An individual commented, “She might be crazy, but you're definitely gaslighting us, too. Precisely cropped your messages out of the screenshots. For all we know, you might be the bad guy. And how T* a manager knows about your Reddit accounts?” Expressing a similar notion, another wrote, “You just shared your point of view.”

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Trisha Sengupta ...Read More Trisha Sengupta works as Chief Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over six years of experience in the digital newsroom. Known for her ability to decode the internet’s most talked-about moments, she specialises in high-engagement storytelling that bridges the gap between viral trends and traditional journalism. Throughout her tenure, Trisha has focused on the intersection of technology, finance, and human emotion. She frequently covers personal finance and real estate struggles in hubs like Gurgaon, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad, while also documenting the unique challenges of the NRI experience. Her work often highlights the movements and philosophies of global newsmakers and personalities like Elon Musk, Mukesh Ambani, Nikhil Kamath, Dubai crown prince, and MrBeast. From reporting on Amazon or Meta layoffs and startup culture to the emergence of AI-driven platforms like Grok and xAI, she provides a grounded and empathetic perspective on the stories shaping our world. When not decoding the internet, Trisha is likely offline: lost in a book, exploring a historical ruin, or navigating the world as a solo traveler. She balances her fast-paced career with family time and a healthy dose of curiosity, currently trading her "human" sources for silicon ones as she masters AI to future-proof her storytelling. Read Less

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