Three cats try catching a pigeon. Watch what happens at the end

Cats often have a reputation for their mischievous behavior. Their adorable and humorous actions never cease to bring joy to our lives. A video capturing the playful antics of cats has quickly gone viral on social media. The clip was shared on Instagram by the handle @shouldhavecat. Picture of the cats going after a pigeon. (Instagram/@shouldhavecat)

The clip opens to show three cats trying to get on top of a car as they curiously watch a bird sitting there. While they try to reach the pigeon, a cat takes a different route and climbs onto the car to catch the pigeon. The very moment the kitty comes close to the bird, it flies away, leaving all three dumbfounded. (Also Read: Cat's dramatic rescue from a cellphone tower leaves people shocked)

Watch the video of the cats trying to chase the pigeon here:

This post was shared just four days ago. Since being posted, it has already garnered 4.3 million views. The share also has tons of likes and comments.

Check out what people are saying about this post here:

An individual wrote, “That car got paw scratches for sure now."

A second said, "The way they watched the bird fly away was so funny."

A third joked "He was actually trying to help the bird."

"That one cat tried to pull a slick one, coming in from the back, but glad it didn't work," posted a fourth.

A fifth said, "Cute! But my first thought was actually...Did the tyre survive those nails piercing into it?"

