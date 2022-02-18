‘Tiffin box, bedding, and dreams in eyes’: Anil Agarwal shares about his life’s journey

Vedanta Chairman Anil Agarwal recently took to Twitter to share about his life’s journey. In a post he shared how he came from Bihar to Mumbai with nothing but “a tiffin box, bedding and dreams in eyes.” His inspiring tweet has now prompted many to share praiseful comments. There is a chance after reading his tale you will feel the same way too.

“Millions of people come to Mumbai to try their luck. I was one of them. I remember the day I left Bihar with only a tiffin box, bedding, and dreams in my eyes. I arrived at Victoria Terminus station, and for the first time...,” he wrote. His also posted a black and white image of Mumbai.

In a follow up tweet, he shared a bit more about his journey. “…I saw a kaali peeli taxi, a double-decker bus and the City of Dreams - all of which I had only seen in the movies. I encourage the youth to work hard and shoot for the stars. Agar aap majboot irade ke saath pehla kadam uthayenge, manzil milna tay hai!” he wrote.

Take a look at the tweets:

…I saw a kaali peeli taxi, a double-decker bus & the City of Dreams - all of which I had only seen in the movies. I encourage the youth to work hard & shoot for the stars. Agar aap majboot irade ke saath pehla kadam uthayenge, manzil milna tay hai! — Anil Agarwal (@AnilAgarwal_Ved) February 15, 2022

Anil Agarwal's main tweet, since being shared a few days ago, has gathered more than 4,300 likes and counting. The post has also accumulated various comments.

“Youngsters should always be inspired by such terrific stories, the field may be different but the struggle remains similar. Even a genius needs to work very hard to succeed,” wrote a Twitter user while re-sharing his post. “Respect,” posted another. “True! Absolutely true!” commented a third.

What are your thoughts on the post shared by Anil Agarwal?