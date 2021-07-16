Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Trending / Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon react to Varun Dhawan’s video with his pet dog
trending

Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon react to Varun Dhawan’s video with his pet dog

“This is what I’m doing,” Varun Dhawan wrote while sharing the video with his dog.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON JUL 16, 2021 08:51 AM IST
The image taken from video shows Varun Dhawan with his dog.(Instagram/@varundvn)

Varun Dhawan took to Instagram to share a super sweet video of him spending time with his puppy, a beagle. The clip has now attracted comments from many, including Tiger Shroff, Zoya Akhtar, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Kriti Sanon. The video is such that it will leave you with a sweet smile on your face.

“This is what I’m doing,” the actor wrote and also added the hashtag #friendshipgoals. The video is a montage of snippets of the Badlapur actor’s time with his pet pooch. They clip shows them doing different things, from watching iPad to dancing together. What makes the video even more delightful to watch is the background score ‘Leave The Door Open’.

Take a look at the video:

Since being shared less than 24 hours ago, the video has gathered more than 5.1 lakh likes. It has also accumulated tons of comments.

“Shhhoooo cute!!” Kriti Sanon wrote while reacting to the video. Tiger Shroff too shared that the video is cute. “This is my life X 8 cats,” Jacqueline Fernandez posted. Zoya Akhtar, while commenting, left a question for Varun Dhawan. “When am I meeting him?” she asked.

What are your thoughts on the video shared by Varun Dhawan?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
varun dhawan instagram

Related Stories

trending

Priyanka Chopra to Varun Dhawan: Pics of actors with their dogs will wow you

PUBLISHED ON JUL 04, 2021 06:12 PM IST
TRENDING NEWS

Rescue team untangles an owl and a turtle stuck together in Virginia. Watch

Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon react to Varun Dhawan’s video with his pet dog

Meet Delhi’s ‘Nest man’ who is building homes for hundreds of birds

Woman discovers 18 snakes in her bedroom, shares pictures
TRENDING TOPICS
Maharashtra SSC result
PM Modi
Malik movie review
Rishabh Pant
Horoscope Today
India Covid Cases
Gold Price
Zika cases
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP