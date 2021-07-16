Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon react to Varun Dhawan’s video with his pet dog

Varun Dhawan took to Instagram to share a super sweet video of him spending time with his puppy, a beagle. The clip has now attracted comments from many, including Tiger Shroff, Zoya Akhtar, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Kriti Sanon. The video is such that it will leave you with a sweet smile on your face.

“This is what I’m doing,” the actor wrote and also added the hashtag #friendshipgoals. The video is a montage of snippets of the Badlapur actor’s time with his pet pooch. They clip shows them doing different things, from watching iPad to dancing together. What makes the video even more delightful to watch is the background score ‘Leave The Door Open’.

Take a look at the video:

Since being shared less than 24 hours ago, the video has gathered more than 5.1 lakh likes. It has also accumulated tons of comments.

“Shhhoooo cute!!” Kriti Sanon wrote while reacting to the video. Tiger Shroff too shared that the video is cute. “This is my life X 8 cats,” Jacqueline Fernandez posted. Zoya Akhtar, while commenting, left a question for Varun Dhawan. “When am I meeting him?” she asked.

What are your thoughts on the video shared by Varun Dhawan?