Tiger Shroff, Zara Khan dance to Love Stereo Again. Watch viral video

Actor Zara Khan took to Instagram to share a video of herself dancing with actor Tiger Shroff. The video shows the duo tapping their feet to the song Love Stereo Again. It has garnered millions of views and has become quite a sensation online. Tiger Shroff and Zara Khan matching steps to the song Love Stereo Again. (Instagram/@zarakhan)

“Thank you guys for the 10 million love on YouTube! Keep those reels coming in!” wrote Zara Khan while sharing a video on Instagram. The video opens to show Tiger Shroff and Zara Khan dancing to the song Love Stereo. It is sung by Tiger Shroff, Zahrah S Khan, and Edward Maya. While Tanishk Bagchi composed the music, Shraddha Pandit wrote the lyrics of the song.

The dance video was shared six days ago on Instagram. It has since accumulated over 22.6 million views, and the numbers are quickly increasing. A few even flocked to the comments section and expressed their thoughts.

Here’s how people reacted to this dance video:

“ OMG! Your body movement is just perfect!” posted an Instagram user.

Another added, “They look so cute together.”

“Just wow,” expressed a third.

A fourth shared, “Lovely performance.”

“Energetic dance moves,” wrote a fifth.

