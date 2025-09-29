Tilak Varma and Arshdeep Singh’s mimicry of Pakistan players’ accent goes viral after Asia Cup win: ‘Lot of happening’

Team India sealed their ninth Asia Cup crown with a five-wicket victory against arch-rivals Pakistan in the final played in the United Arab Emirates on Sunday. The clash went down to the wire, with Tilak Varma’s composure under pressure guiding the Men in Blue to a thrilling win. Arshdeep Singh quizzed Tilak Varma in Pakistan players’ accent after the final win.(Instagram/_arshdeep.singh__)

Varma, remained unbeaten on 69 from 53 deliveries. His knock included a match-defining six off Haris Rauf in the final over that settled Indian nerves and ensured the team emerged champions.

Arshdeep and Varma recreate famous trope

Following the triumph, Arshdeep Singh and Tilak Varma were seen sharing a light-hearted exchange, playfully mimicking the accent of Pakistan players, which quickly caught attention online. The clip, posted on Arshdeep’s official Instagram account, featured the pacer quizzing his teammate in a humorous manner.

“Final match you perform, what happening?" Arshdeep asked.

“Nothing happening. There is no one to say. The ground is empty," Varma responded with a straight face.

The pacer repeated his question, to which Varma replied with a smile, “Lot of happening. Winning, celebration and a lot of happening."

Take a look here at the clip:

Banter continues with Abhishek Sharma

The banter did not stop there. Singh directed a similar question at Abhishek Sharma, who had a stellar run in the tournament but failed to deliver in the final. “Full tournament you perform, what happening?" Singh quizzed. Sharma responded with a grin, “Good happening. Final match, sometimes bad happening."

Check out the clip here:

BCCI announces cash prize

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced a reward of ₹21 crore for the victorious squad and the support staff. The decision was made in recognition of the team’s unbeaten campaign and their exceptional performance throughout the Asia Cup.

"It was an extraordinary victory and therefore as a part of celebrations, BCCI has announced a cash award of ₹21 crore in favour of the players and the support staff who are part of the Indian team in the Asia Cup," BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia told PTI.