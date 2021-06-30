Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Trending / Timelapse video of sheep herd captured using drone wows people. Clip goes viral
trending

Timelapse video of sheep herd captured using drone wows people. Clip goes viral

The timelapse video of sheep hard captured using drone prompted people to share all sorts of comments.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON JUN 30, 2021 06:10 PM IST
The image captures the movement of the sheep herd.(Instagram/@liorpatel)

A timelapse video involving a herd of sheep has created a buzz online. Captured using a drone by videographer Lior Patel, based in Israel’s Haifa, the video shows the movement of the herd from one place to another. There is a high possibility that the clip will leave you amazed.

“Sheep in fast motion. For the past seven months I have been following a large herd of sheep, from winter pasture to the movement and arrival at the summer pasture. The size of the herd ranges from 1000-1700 sheep,” reads the caption shared along with the video.

Take a look at the incredible clip shared on Instagram:

Since being posted, the share has gathered nearly 24,000 views. The post has also accumulated different comments.

“Amazing,” wrote an Instagram user. “Wow,” shared another. Many shared heart or fire emoticons to express themselves.

Talking to Hindustan Times, Patel said that the flock belongs to Keith Markov and Michael Morgan. "They made every effort to pinpoint the expected movements and how the herd behaved in the pasture, I formulated a general plan. Which matured at the end of a process as a documentation of the herd between the green winter pasture towards the more convenient summer pasture," he added

Talking about his incredible video, he said that he got “addicted to the impressive movement of the sheep” when he saw the herd for the first time. Eventually, he came up with the idea of documenting their movement.

What are your thoughts on the video?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
instagram

Related Stories

trending

Man glides around Times Square on drone. Viral video sparks several reactions

PUBLISHED ON JUN 23, 2021 08:56 PM IST
TRENDING NEWS

Man’s tweet about his house help saving to buy her daughter a laptop wins hearts

Timelapse video of sheep herd captured using drone wows people. Clip goes viral

Sisters honour dad with tattoos of his last note to them. Watch moving video

Flippers up! Astronaut shares fun moment with toy penguin in ISS. Watch
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Covid Vaccine
Gold Price Today
Raj Kaushal
Covaxin
LinkedIn
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP