Tina Ambani remembers Dhirubhai Ambani on death anniversary, shares emotional post

Tina Ambani took to Instagram to pay tribute to her late father-in-law, industrialist Dhirubhai Ambani on his death anniversary. Twenty years ago, on this day, the founder of Reliance Industries passed away. Tina Ambani shared a few throwback images along with an emotional caption in his memory.

“Pappa, you continue to motivate and inspire us. Guide and teach us. Light our paths and clear the obstacles in our minds. It's been 20 years but the memories remain stronger than ever, the pain sharper than ever, the love deeper than ever. Miss you beyond measure. Every day,” she wrote.

One of the pictures shared by her shows Dhirubhai Ambani with his wife Kokilaben Ambani. Tina and Anil Ambani along with their children are also seen in the image. The other photograph shows the business tycoon with a smile on his face.

Take a look at the post that Tina Ambani shared:

Since being shared a little over an hour ago, the post has accumulated various comments. Many showcased their respect through different posts in the comments section. A few also shared their reactions through folded hands emoticons or heart emojis.

“Beautiful,” wrote an Instagram user. “Memories of family elders are always heart touching,” posted another. “Great soul he was. Inspirational for many common people like us,” expressed a third.

