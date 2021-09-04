Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Tinder India’s ‘modern form of flirting’ post sparks amusing responses

Tinder India took to Twitter to share their hilarious post on ‘modern form of flirting’.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON SEP 04, 2021 12:14 PM IST
Tinder India’s post has won people over (representational image).(Unsplash)

A post shared by Tinder India depicting a way of ‘modern form of flirting’ has left people chuckling. Not just that, the post has also prompted people to come up with amusing reactions. “Believe it or not but cribbing about life together is the modern form of flirting,” Tinder India wrote in their tweet.

Take a look at the tweet that may leave you giggling:

Their post, since being shared a day ago on September 3, has gathered more than 500 likes and counting. The share also inspired many to react with different kinds of comments. While some appreciated the organization’s post, a few came up with their own versions of ‘modern form of flirting’.

“Believe it or not but doing sub tweets for them to leave hints is the modern form of flirting,” wrote a Twitter user. To which, Tinder India replied, “I believe it.”

“Believe it or not but sharing memes is a modern form of flirting,” shared another. “Believe it or not but interacting with each other's tweet is the modern of flirting,” expressed a third. This tweet received a reply from the organization. They wrote, “Is that why you’re interacting with my tweet.”

What would you reply Tinder India’s post?

