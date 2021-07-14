Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Tiny kitten steals big German shepherd dog’s favourite spot. Watch what he does

The video shows the big German Shepherd dog reacting to the kitten sitting in his favourite spot.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON JUL 14, 2021 11:43 AM IST
The dog looking at the kitten and complaining about his spot being taken. (Instagram/@german_shepherd_training)

Dogs and cats often don’t get along - least of all when one of the two tries to challenge the other. This video highlights a similar relationship between a big dog and a tiny kitten. The clip shows what happened when the tiny kitten sat on the big German Shepherd dog’s favourite spot.

The video has been posted on a page called ‘german_shepherd_training’ on Instagram. It opens to show the dog, that is way bigger in size compared to the tiny kitten, looking at it sitting on a sofa. The captions on the video detail that the kitten was kitten had taken the doggo’s spot.

“Our little foster kitten has made himself right at home. He loves to explore and see what we are all up to! Boston is still a bit unsure about his intentions, especially when he steals her favourite spot on the couch!” says the caption shared along with the video.

Watch the hilarious video below:

Since being posted on July 2, the video has collected over 25,000 likes and several reactions from people on Instagram.

“This dog should be named Sheldon,” joked an individual. “They are going to be the best of friends,” commented another. “Love the explanation the GS is giving!” posted a third. “Beautiful dog,” shared a fourth.

Many others posted laughing emoticons to share their reactions.

What do you think about this video?

