Tiny puppy falls asleep in its food bowl while eating. Watch

There is a chance that the super sweet video will make you say 'aww.'
By Srimoyee Chowdhury
PUBLISHED ON AUG 25, 2021 10:28 AM IST
The image shows the tiny puppy sleeping in a bowl.(Jukin Media)

Cute animal videos are always fun to watch. They are also those that can uplift someone’s mood almost instantly. The Internet is a treasure trove when it comes to such clips. This video of a tiny puppy being tired after eating a lot is just the type of fun video that you need to start your day with.

The video shot in Thailand shows a puppy lying on the floor. The little one’s head can be seen resting inside its food bowl. The adorable canine peacefully sleeps as a person films its cute little snores. The video is bound to make your heart fill up with a warm fuzzy feeling. So, if you’re suffering from mid-week blues and want to have a light moment then this video is a must watch for you.

Check out the super adorable video:

Did the little puppy’s nap-time leave you saying ‘aww’?

thailand
