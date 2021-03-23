Tired after a long day? These pets may make you smile

They are fluffy, they are naughty, but most of the times pets are the only ones who are able to make us smile after a tiring day. This video featuring the the best pet clips will exactly do the trick for you. The video includes pets of all shapes, sizes and goofiness and we bet that you’ll watch the whole video more than once.

The video, which is a montage of several small clips, shows several types of pets. Some cute, some unbelievably curious and some just plain lazy as they refuse to leave their human’s side.

The video starts with the clip of an owl being taken out from a chimney. It then goes on to show horses, dogs, birds and even a little guinea pigs doing all kinds of adorable behaviour, enough to make one gush.

Check out the whole clip here

Did these cute pets make you smile? Which pet did you like the most?