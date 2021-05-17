Tired elephant stuck in mud gets help from forest officials. watch rescue video

Many a times, animals find themselves in sticky situations and need a helping hand from humans. One such incident from Kerala was shared on Twitter by IFS officer Ramesh Pandey that may leave you with a smile on your face.

The incident that took place at Bandipur Tiger Reserve in Karnataka was originally shared by the Twitter handle of the department. The video shows a tired female elephant lying in a pool of mud. As the video goes on, a JCB machine can be seen giving the animal gentle nudges to make the elephant stand on its feet.

“Sometimes wrong posture coupled with heavy weight in a slushy ground can make an elephant helpless. Thanks to officials and staffs of @Bandipur_TR for timely nudge to the female elephant. She had exhausted. Kudos to all involved in this rescue,” reads the caption shared alongside the clip.

Shared on May 16, the clip has garnered over 75,000 views and several reactions. Netizens lauded the timely help given by the authorities to the elephant. IFS officer Susanta Nanda also commented under the clip.

