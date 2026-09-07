‘Today, you enjoy the view’: Man gives up window seat for first-time flyer

A man has won hearts online after giving up his window seat to a fellow passenger on his first-ever flight. The heartwarming gesture was highlighted by X user Lakshay Mehta, who said the man told the passenger, “I always sit by the window. Today, you enjoy the view.”

Man's thoughtful gesture wins hearts

Man helps passenger enjoy his first flight. (X/@lakshaymehta08)

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According to the post, the man noticed that the passenger was having difficulty fastening his seat belt because it was his first flight. After helping him, he clicked a few photos of him on his phone.

The man then saw the passenger trying to look out of the aircraft window. He decided to give up his own seat so the passenger could enjoy the view during his first flight.

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The caption ended with a simple message about kindness, saying that it costs nothing but can make someone’s day. The post has resonated with users who found the interaction a reminder that small gestures can leave a lasting impression.

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Internet reacts to the wholesome moment

“Not everyone possesses the mindset of finding joy in delighting others and witnessing their happiness. Heartfelt wishes to that young man,” one user wrote.

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“Nice gesture, my friend. This is how we all should be. A small gesture towards everyone around us makes us even better,” another commented.

“Thanks for making me smile today!” a user said.

“Nice gesture. Such small things in life are worth remembering,” another wrote.

“Look at his smile, all full of pride for being able to fly. Glad that you made it more pleasant for him,” a comment read.

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“People like him make the world a better place than it is,” another user said.

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“This is what richness looks like,” one person wrote.

“Such a wholesome moment. Beautiful,” another commented.

“This is so cute. Both are gentlemen,” a user added.

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)