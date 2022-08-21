Toddler chooses her Hogwarts house, takes important decision of her life. Watch

If you're a big Potterhead, then you might have your own favourite Hogwarts house to choose from. If yes, then this toddler will show you how big of a Harry Potter fan she may grow up to be. The viral video on Instagram shows a little girl crawling to take the 'second most important decision of her life.'

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Instagram video was posted by the user Derek Bloom (@derekbloom) on August 12. As this toddler started to crawl, her parents made her make one of the most important decisions of her life. The video shows the little girl crawling to four baby clothes lined up with prints of four Hogwarts houses- Ravenclaw, Slytherin, Gryffindor, and Hufflepuff on it. The video also shows her looking back at her Pokemon soft toy, Charmendar, as if asking for guidance.

As she approaches the four house options, the little one reaches out to pick up the green-coloured romper dedicated to the Slytherin house. The Instagram user wrote in the caption, "I have been waiting 9 and 3/4 months to do this #harrypotter #babiesofinstagram #hogwartshouses."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Watch the video here:

Since being posted, the video has garnered more than 10 million views and counting. The viral video has also accumulated 4.6 lakh likes and prompted many users to post comments. Appreciating the girl's choice, an Instagram user wrote, "Great choice!" Another shared, "My daughter crawled the same way!" "Welcome to Slytherin!" commented the third.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}