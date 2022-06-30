Toddler gets excited on seeing her little brother return home. Watch cute video

The love and bonding shared between siblings is one of the strongest. Videos showcasing this bond are always heart-warming to watch. Like this video posted on Instagram that shows a girl’s excitement when her little brother comes home. This video will definitely melt your heart and make you say aww.

The video was posted on the Instagram account aria_and_luke on June 19 and it has received more than 2.42 lakh views so far. The Instagram account that posted the video is dedicated to the two siblings who are named Aria and Luke. “Little brother is home. So sweet!” says a text insert on the video. The video begins with the toddler running towards the door. She peeks out through the glass that her little brother has returned home. She then opens the door and runs barefoot towards her brother who also gets excited on seeing his sister and shouts her name “Aria”.

“Omg they melt my heart!” says the caption of the video along with crying face and heart emojis.

Watch the video below:

The video has also received more than 20,000 likes and got several comments.

“Aww, the purest of souls are children with so much love in them to give to everyone and everything,” commented an Instagram user. “Love to watch these kids laugh and smile, it melts my heart and put a smile on my face as well, never had the chance to share these moments with my siblings. My prayer is to have my own kids live happily like this in future,” shared another. “They are so precious and filled with love! You are doing a great job with them,” reads another comment.

The Instagram page dedicated to the siblings has more than 1.44 lakh followers.