Toddler goes vegetable shopping with a list, video goes viral

A delightful video of a toddler has gone viral after it was shared on Instagram. It features a little boy walking to the store to buy vegetables. People have been left completely fascinated with the kid’s cuteness and just cannot seem to get enough of his polite behaviour.

Highlighting the value of maintaining to-do lists and teaching kids the importance of time management, the clip shows the little boy, named, Kabir, holding a list of veggies. His mother makes sure to double-check with him as to what all vegetables are included on his list.

"Kya kya likha hai ispe?" (What all is written on this?)" she asks him about the list.

Kabir delightfully mentions the vegetables, adorably mispronouncing most of the names. As it turns out, he also knew about money and budgeting since he was aware that he and his grandma had hundred rupees each. This sweet video will undoubtedly melt your heart.

Watch the adorable clip below:

The video has won several hearts on Instagram since it was posted on November 1.

"His mature smile while saying bye," a commenter pointed out.

Another person said, "the way this kid checked the list and then turned like he had a lot of things to do, made my day!"

