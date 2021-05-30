Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Toddler greets horses with little boops, melts netizens’ hearts

The clip shows a toddler walking up to a horse in a stable and giving it a gentle kiss.
By Srimoyee Chowdhury
PUBLISHED ON MAY 30, 2021 04:47 PM IST
The image shows the kid greeting a horse.(Twitter@buitengebieden_)

The bond between children and animals are always special and delightful and so are the videos of their adorable interaction. Case in point, this clip of a toddler giving kisses to some horses in a stable. The whole interaction may put a smile on your face.

Shared on Twitter by Buitengebieden, the clip shows a toddler walking up to a horse in a stable and giving it a gentle kiss. As the clip goes on, the kid continues to give kisses to the other horses.

Take a look at the clip:

Shared on May 29, the clip has garnered over 78,000 views and tons of reactions. The toddler’s adorable kisses for the horses brightened up the mood of many and that was evident from the comments section. People pointed out how adorable the whole video was. Many shared heart emojis too.

What do you think of this sweet video?

