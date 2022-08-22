Toddler helps mom with laundry, netizens love his gesture. Watch

Are you tired of doing the chores all by yourself? Who doesn't like to have a companion in doing chores after all? This toddler is one such adorable partner-in-chores a mother could have asked for. A video going viral on Instagram shows a little boy helping his mom with the laundry.

The video was shared by the Instagram user Brittani who goes by the username @brittani.withani. The user who happens to be this cute child's mom posted the video with the caption, "Little laundry helper." The video shows the little one sitting amidst a pile of socks as he picks up each sock one by one to put them in the laundry basket.

Watch the video here:

The user, Brittani has 3,000 followers and she frequently shares videos of her child that are delightful to watch. The video with the text, "I'll help you, mom," was shared by Brittani on July 28 and it amassed more than 1 million views. The post also garnered more than 63,000 likes and prompted many users to post comments.

One of the Instagram users asking the toddler's age commented, "What age? I wanna do this with my baby. " Another one wrote, "Omg! THE CUTEST laundry helper, ever! Can we hire him to fold yoga towels at the studio??" "He knows he’s being helpful," wrote the third.