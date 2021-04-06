Home / Trending / Toddler meets dad after long time, oh-so-cute video may melt your heart
Toddler meets dad after long time, oh-so-cute video may melt your heart

“This toddler is very happy to have her dad home,” reads the caption shared alongside the clip.
By Srimoyee Chowdhury
PUBLISHED ON APR 06, 2021 07:11 PM IST
The image shows the dad and daughter duo hugging.(Reddit/MadeMeSmile)

The bond shared between a father and a daughter is indeed a wholesome one and several videos on the Internet prove so. Adding to those adorable moments is this clip shared on Reddit, featuring a cute toddler and her father. The little girl’s happiness after seeing her father for a long time may fill your heart with joy.

“This toddler is very happy to have her dad home,” reads the caption shared alongside the clip. The recording shows the little girl running to embrace her dad as he comes back home. As the video goes on, it shows snippets of the toddler’s cute interactions with her father. What makes the clip more entertaining is the little one’s adorable way of talking and the dad’s wholesome expressions.

Cue your ‘aww’s and take a look at the video:

Shared some 10 hours ago, the clip has garnered over 1,700 upvotes and tons of comments. People were left gushing at the super cute conversation of the little one with her father. While some shared their favourite parts of the clip, others dropped good wishes for the cute father-daughter duo.

“I've seen a lot of videos with kids and this is probably the cutest kid I've seen in a while. She can speak well for her age, and every word out of her mouth was adorable. What a little sweet heart,” wrote a Reddit user. “This is so cute oh my god,” commented another. “She had me at ‘I’m soo happy’. Oh my heart,” gushed a third.

What do you think of the adorable video?

