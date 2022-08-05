Toddler plays in sponge tub filled with pit balls, netizens love her reaction

Kids are playful and fun-loving. Most toddlers are generally full of energy as they love to run and jump everywhere. A video going viral on Instagram shows a little girl happily diving into a sponge tub filled with pit balls. This little girl comes back to jump again and again as she’s thrilled to be saved by the spongy tub.

The video was shared by an Instagram user named Kimmy Houghton (@kimmy.houghton) who is the mother of the little girl, Stevie Kate. Houghton has more than 2 lakh followers on Instagram. The user wrote in the caption, “That feeling when….. (caption this)” which garnered several comments from Instagram users captioning the adorable video.

The Instagram video was shared by Houghton on July 14 and soon it garnered nearly 12.4 million views and counting. The video engaged various users commenting with heart emoticons. Kate’s gleeful laugh and sparky excitement to dive into the spongy tub repeatedly left netizens admiring her perkiness.

Many users fell in love with the little girl’s pure joy as one of them commented, “I just turned the sound on and can’t stop listening to this… So much fun Listening to SK!“ Another user commented, “The only thing that would probably make it better for her is if it was filled with baguettes.”