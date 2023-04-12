Toddler reacts to being able to see clearly. Watch

Toddlers are undoubtedly adorable, and anything they do always makes us smile. And if you are someone who loves watching clips of children, you cannot miss out on this video. In a video that has gone viral online, you can see a toddler reacting to being able to see clearly after wearing spectacles. Chances are this video will melt your heart.

Toddler's reaction to be being able to see clearly.(Instagram/@Maraena Scarbrough)

The video was shared on Instagram by Maraena Scarbrough. It shows Scarbrough handing a pair of glasses to her daughter, Ireland. Once the toddler wears the glasses, she seems surprised to see her surroundings clearly. Further in the video, you can see her all excited and smiling.

A text inlay on the video reads, "We found out a few weeks ago that Ireland's vision is very poor, which was causing her eyes to wander occasionally from trying to see. Today was the beginning of her journey to correct her vision."

Take a look at the post below:

This post was shared on March 20. Since being posted, it has been liked over 1600 times. The clip also has several likes and comments.

Check out a few reactions below:

An individual posted, "Omg, this is heart melting. She is so adorable. So happy for her." Another said, "This is the most precious thing EVER." A third shared, "When mom and dad look and each other so happy!! I understand those moments."

