Toddler 'scares' her grandma while she's at work. Watch adorable video

This video that was posted on Instagram shows how a toddler goes to the store where her grandma works and gives her the ‘scare’ of her life.
Screengrab from the Instagram video where a toddler ‘scares’ her grandma at work. (instagram/@phoebejoannnaber)
Published on Feb 22, 2022 12:24 PM IST
BySohini Sengupta

The videos that show the bonding between grandparents and their grandchildren are always so heartwarming and a delight to watch. These are the videos that make you love your grandparents a little more than what you already did. Recently, a video was posted on Instagram that went viral and shows one such bond between an adorable little granddaughter and her grandma.

The video opens to show a setting where a grandma can be seen working at a store. She is completely unaware as to what is to happen within a few seconds that will practically ‘scare’ her. On the other hand, one can also see that the person recording this video shows that her granddaughter is also right there. The granddaughter can be seen to be utterly excited to have been able to come into the store and surprise her grandma.

And this point is exactly when the most fun part of the video takes place. The granddaughter excitedly runs towards her grandma in order to surprise her. But incidentally, it so happens that the grandma was completely unaware and caught off-guard by her adorable little granddaughter. She lets out a little shriek and the rest of the explanation can be found in the caption. It reads, “She’s tried every time to sneak up on her granny while she works & tonight she finally got her!”

Watch it here:

The video was posted on Instagram on February 3 and has gone all kinds of viral ever since. Since being posted, this video has gathered more than 7.4 million views and several comments from people who couldn't stop admiring this cute little bonding between the toddler and her grandma.

“Poor granny was focused trying to finish her section, clock out and get the heck up out of there! Definitely caught off guard,” commented an Instagram user. “So adorable, granny. You made her day, mission accomplished. So cute the two of you,” posted another individual. “The best scare of her life,” posted a third.

What are your thoughts on this adorable video?

