Toddler shows how to ‘roar’ like a dinosaur. Video is adorably hilarious

A video of a toddler has turned into a source of entertainment for many on Instagram. The cute video shows the little one enacting how to ‘roar’ like a dinosaur. There is a possibility that the wholesome video will leave you grinning from ear to ear too.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The video was posted on the Instagram page Noe & Dan Clan. “I like to think that he RAWRd back. Maybe he did? Maybe he didn’t? Either way he’s communicating with me & I love all the baby babbles,” reads a part of the caption posted along with the video.

The clip opens to show the toddler in a walker with a dinosaur toy kept in front of him. Within some time, his mom is heard roaring. To which, the baby roars back in the cutest easy possible.

Take a look at the video:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The video has been posted a few days ago. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated more than four lakh views and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also prompted people to post various comments.

“Oh my heart,” posted an Instagram user. “The cutest little ROAR ever,” shared another. “That was the cutest thing ever,” expressed a third. “Omg I love this 'roar'!,” wrote a fourth.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON