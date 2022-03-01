Toddler’s first encounter with a dog is too adorable to watch

The Covid-19 pandemic has changed the way we live our life. There’s definitely a huge change from how things were before the pandemic to how they are now. After frequent lockdowns and working from home, things are slowly returning to normalcy. However, babies born during the pandemic are experiencing the world for the first time and their reactions to the world and its wonders are too cute to watch. Like this video shared on Instagram which shows a toddler meeting with a dog for the first time.

In the video, which was uploaded by the page Dogs of Instagram, a little toddler meets a Golden Retriever dog for the first time and just stares at it in wonder. It hesitantly touches the nose of the doggo and then the dog starts to lick his face. “My pandemic baby’s first encounter with a dog,” says the text on the video.

“We could certainly use more of this kind of gentleness in the world right now,” says the caption of the video which was uploaded just two hours ago and has already been viewed more than three lakh times.

Watch the adorable video below:

“Literally the best dog for a kid to meet,” commented an Instagram user. “This is so sweet and so tragic. Isolation is so hard on people!” posted another. “Core memory activated,” said another. “So sweet , can’t quit watching it,” commented a fourth.

The video was originally posted on Instagram by the account Black People and Pets five days ago where it has been viewed more than nine lakh times.

“Pandemic babies are almost 2 and experiencing the world for the first time.... this is going to be fun for their families,” commented a user on the original post. “I’m convinced all dogs think kids are puppies,” said another.

