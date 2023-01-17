Toddler's reaction to being able to see clearly for the first time is too sweet

Toddlers are undoubtedly adorable. Whatever they do always warms our heart and make us smile. So, if you also enjoy watching baby videos, you cannot miss out on this one. In a recent clip that is going viral online, you can watch a little girl being able to see clearly for the first time.

The video begins to show a woman trying to put on specks on a girl. At first, the girl resists, but once she has the specks on and is able to see things with clarity, she's immediately amazed. The girl has a smile and excitement on her face, and her expressions are too cute to miss.

Take a look at the adorable video here:

This is the Best Video you'll ever see Today



*A baby sees clearly for the first time*😍🥺 pic.twitter.com/KGKAQoFwAJ — Aqualady𓅇 𓅋 𓆘 (@Aqualady6666) December 16, 2022

Isn't this sweet? This video was shared on December 16. Since being uploaded on Twitter by user @Aqualady6666, the clip has been viewed more than 6 million times. The video also has several likes and comments.

Here are some of the reactions:

One person in the Twitter comments section said, "This is such a wonderful outcome; the little baby is just cleary excited by being able to see. This is the type of experience we should be sharing. A beautiful story. " Another person added, "Wow, this is so beautiful! Congratulation sweetie, on your new glasses." "That's about the same age my youngest daughter was when she got her first pair of glasses. Kind of the same reaction. Priceless," said a third.