Badminton gold medal winner Viktor Axelsen exchanges shirt with opponent. How the tradition started

After almost 12 months of delay due to the ongoing pandemic, the Tokyo Olympics 2020 is underway. There are several moments from the sporting event which have made their ways online and left people amazed. This incident between Badminton gold medal winner Viktor Axelsen and his opponent Chen Long is one such moment. An image of the moment shows them exchanging their jerseys after the game.

The official Twitter handle of Olympics shared the image. In a follow up tweet, they also shared how this beautiful tradition came into existence.

“During the men’s singles badminton final last night, Olympic champion @ViktorAxelsen of Denmark traded shirts with silver medallist Chen Long of China as a symbol of respect to his opponent,” they wrote while sharing the image.

While talking about how the tradition started, they shared, “Take a look at the beginning of the tradition between legendary Malaysian Badminton player Lee Chong Wei, and double Olympic champion from China, Lin Dan. This post is complete with a video showcasing the incident.

Take a look at the posts:

People shared various appreciative comments while reacting to the posts.

“This is the real Olympics spirit, they are competitors, but they respect each other. I am touched,” wrote a Twitter user. “Legend,” shared another. “Congratulations Viktor. Amazing game. Thank Chen, our Chinese athlete. Hope you both to keep going on. You both are the best badminton athletes. From a Chinese fan,” expressed a third.

What are your thoughts on the incident?

