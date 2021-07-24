Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Mirabai Chanu's family bursts into celebration as she wins silver medal in Tokyo Olympics 2020. Watch
Mirabai Chanu’s family bursts into celebration as she wins silver medal in Tokyo Olympics 2020. Watch

Tokyo Olympics 2020: “Priceless moments for the family and relatives!” wrote a Twitter user while reacting to the video.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON JUL 24, 2021 02:34 PM IST
The video of Mirabai Chanu's family and neighbours reacting to her win is heartwarming.(Twitter/@ANI)

On Saturday, weightlifter Mirabai Chanu gave India its first medal at Tokyo Olympics 2020. She won the silver medal in the women's 49 kg category. The nation is in a celebratory mode and social media is abuzz with all sorts of messages related to this win of the athlete hailing from Manipur. Amid them, a heartwarming video has surfaced online. It captures the reactions of Chanu’s family and neighbours as she bags the win.

Shared on Twitter by ANI, the video is absolutely amazing to watch. “Manipur: Family and neighbours of weightlifter Mirabai Chanu burst into celebrations as they watch her win the #Silver medal for India in Women's 49kg category,” reads the caption shared along with the video.

Since being posted a few hours ago, the video has gathered more than 78,000 views and the numbers are only increasing. The post has also gathered over 12,000 likes. While replying to their own post, ANI also shared a quote from a relative of Mirabai Chanu. "‘We are very happy today. This is a result of her hard work. India and Manipur are proud of her," says her relative in Imphal,” it reads.

“Priceless moments for the family and relatives!” wrote a Twitter user. “Congratulations,” shared another. “Watching the person lifting his hands and synchronosing with the sportsperson makes the spirit high. That is the way of adding strength. That should be our nature,” expressed a third.

ANI also shared a quote from the athlete's parents on her win. "We're happy that she got the first medal for India. We expected her to win a gold medal but we are happy that she won the silver medal. She has made us and the whole country proud of her, say Saikhom Tombi and Saikhom Kriti, parents of #MirabaiChanu" it reads. The tweet is complete with a few images:

Mirabai Chanu lifted a total weight of 202 kg to win the silver medal. The gold medal was won by China's Hou Zhihui.

What are your thoughts on the video?

