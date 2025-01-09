Tom and Jerry twist to Pushpa 2? Viral video edit shows uncanny parallels. Watch

Amid the massive success of Allu Arjun’s recent film Pushpa 2 The Rule, a social media post has claimed that the iconic hook steps from the movie franchise seem to be a little too familiar to a beloved cartoon series. In the short clip, Jerry the mouse can be seen mimicking the iconic hand gesture of Allu Arjun’s character Pushpa.(X/DesiMemesTweets)

In a post shared by X user DesiMemesTweets, a video shows the uncanny parallels between the hit sequel and Tom and Jerry. The video has left many on social media claiming that the makers were influenced by the animated characters.

In the short clip, Jerry the mouse can be seen mimicking the iconic hand gesture of Allu Arjun’s character Pushpa. Moreover, Tom can be seeing perfectly imitating the hook steps to Srivalli and Saami Saami that stars Rashmika Mandanna alongside Allu Arjun. The caption of the video reads, “What do you mean Pushpa, Bahubali, RRR movie's epic scenes were copied from Tom & Jerry”

Take a look at the video here:

The viral video, which has garnered hundreds of thousands of views, also showed parallels with other movies like Bahubali and RRR, with iconic steps being mimicked by the animated cat and mouse.

Users were surprised by the unlikely resemblance between the two and theorised how the parallels came to exist. "What amazes me is the effort the video creator took to find the clips and compile," said one user.

Others praised the level of creativity for those who found the similarity between the cartoon and the hit movie. Similar videos had also gone viral when Pushpa: The Rise released in 2021.

One user had an explanation to offer, claiming that the Pushpa hand gesture by Jerry was a result of clever editing. "That's a reversed clip. Jerry is actually doing a killing action by running his finger across the neck," he said.

