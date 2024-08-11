Akshay Kumar says Tom and Jerry is ‘not comedy but violence’: ‘So many action scenes I did have been taken from it’

What Akshay said

During the interview, when co-star Fardeen Khan went on to name the Tom and Jerry cartoon as one of his favourite works in comedy, Akshay added, “No, no. Tom and Jerry is not comedy; Tom and Jerry is action; it’s violence.” Talking about the action in the cartoon-inspiring scenes in his movies, Akshay explained, “I’ll tell you one secret. So many action (scenes) I have done a lot of times I have taken it from Tom and Jerry. That whole helicopter scene, I have taken it from Tom and Jerry.”

More details

Akshay continued, and shared that he also took inspiration from National Geographic. “And another one from which I had taken is National Geographic, where you get to see great action. Tom and Jerry is unbelievable, the kind of action they have,” he said.

Fans of Akshay are looking forward to the release of Khel Khel Mein, which also features Vaani Kapoor, Taapsee Pannu, Ammy Virk, Pragya Jaiswal, and Aditya Seal. It is directed by Mudassar Aziz and is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Ashwin Varde, Vipul D. Shah, Rajesh Bahl, Shashikant Sinha, and Ajay Rai. The film releases in theatres on August 15.

His last two releases of the year, the action-comedy Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and the social drama Sarfira underperformed at the box office.